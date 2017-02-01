Museveni asked for arms from US, was very close to Gaddafi- CIA reveals
President Museveni approached the United States, the United Kingdom and Kenya for military assistance to the National Resistance Army rebel group that he led, but the requests were turned down, according to de-classified American intelligence. This is the first formal disclosure of the false starts to NRA's guerrilla campaign which its leader Museveni has consistently cast as a home-grown popular uprising that succeeded without the need for external assistance.
