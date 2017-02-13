More than 70 bodies retrieved in Sirte

Read more: Xinhuanet

An official of the Libyan Red Crescent said more than 70 bodies have been retrieved in Sirte in the last 10 days. Saleh Bozreba, the head of the Red Crescent's crisis management committee in Misrata, said that 65 of the retrieved bodies are IS militants who were killed in a U.S. airstrike on Jan. 19 in southern Sirte.

