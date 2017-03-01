Migrant children endure horrors in Li...

Migrant children endure horrors in Libya and Italy

The UN's children's fund, Unicef, has said minors face shocking abuse in Libya and risk vanishing into crime and prostitution in Europe. The Unicef report , out on Tuesday , said more and more children are arriving in Italy alone and required better protection to prevent them falling into the hands of criminals.

