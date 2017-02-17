Michael Fallon warns Putin over Libya...

Michael Fallon warns Putin over Libya involvement

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon warns Putin not to 'stick his paws in' Libya as he pledges to step up UK role amid fears Russia wants to exert influence in region The defence secretary issued a stark warning to Russia not to interfere in Libya as he pledged to step up Britain's role in the region. In a message to Vladimir Putin , Sir Michael Fallon said the UK did not need 'the bear sticking its paws in' the chaotic country.

