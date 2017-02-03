Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migr...

Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard

TRIPOLI Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.

