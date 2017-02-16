Libyan smugglers profit from NGO rescues, says EU agency

Around 258 people have so far died in the Mediterranean this year in their efforts to reach the EU The EU border agency Frontex says criminal smuggling gangs are seeing bigger profits because NGOs and others are saving people from drowning at sea near Libya. In a 64-page risk analysis report out Wednesday , the Warsaw-based agency said the presence of search and rescue operations near Libyan territorial waters entices even more people to risk the perilous sea journey towards Italy.

