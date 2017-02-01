Libyan PM demands more EU money ahead...

Libyan PM demands more EU money ahead of Malta summit

14 hrs ago

Libya's western-backed Prime Minister has complained that his country is only receiving "very small amounts" from the EU, ahead of a key summit on the central Mediterranean migration route on Friday in Malta. Fayez al-Sarraj held a day of meetings in Brussels on the eve of the summit of 28 heads of government, meeting with Foreign Affairs chief Federica Mogherini, Council President Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the Commission.

Chicago, IL

