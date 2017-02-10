Libyan mayors says Europe's migration...

Libyan mayors says Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Mayors from Libya's desert south to northern shores fear a deal struck between Tripoli and Rome to fund migrant holding centres in the north African country will simply shift Europe's migration crisis onto Libyan soil. The Mediterranean sea between Libya and Italy has become the main crossing point for asylum seekers and economic migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

