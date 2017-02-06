Libyan coast guard rescues 120 migrants in the Mediterranean
More than 120 migrants including women and children were rescued by Libyan coast guards Sunday off the coast of Tripoli after their boat ran into trouble. The migrants set off Friday from Sabratha - a town 70 kilometers west of Libya's capital that has become a staging ground for traffickers - but their boat's engine failed, a coast guard official said.
