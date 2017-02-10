Libyan authorities oppose EU migrant ...

Libyan authorities oppose EU migrant plans

Wednesday

Local authorities in Libya's capital city Tripoli and elsewhere are mounting resistance to EU plans to stem migration flows towards Italy. The move is likely to further complicate efforts after the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced a €200 million plan to finance migration projects geared towards Libya throughout much of north Africa.

Chicago, IL

