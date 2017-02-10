Libya: Why the EU is looking to Russia

Libya: Why the EU is looking to Russia

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

EU leaders are turning to Russia as they seek to stabilize Libya, stem the flow of migrants departing its shores for Europe and combat Islamist terrorism. One Libyan figure may prove to be central to any negotiations: Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC