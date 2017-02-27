Libya: What Libya's New Travel Ban Re...

Libya: What Libya's New Travel Ban Really Means

Saturday Feb 25

Authorities in control of eastern Libya have banned residents aged between 18 and 45 from travelling abroad without permission. The military government says the aim is to stop people from joining terrorists groups.

