Libya: U.S. Sees a Role for Russia in Trying to Restore Peace in Libya

The commander of the United States Africa Command - which oversees military operations across Africa - has told VOA that the only way to peace in Libya is by bringing together rival governments. General Thomas Waldhauser made the remarks at the recent Munich Security Conference, ahead of Operation Flintlock, a joint military exercise being hosted by seven African nations.

