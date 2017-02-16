Libya still in the mire as another an...

Libya still in the mire as another anniversary passes

Tuesday Read more: New Vision

Libya's transition has been bogged down by insecurity and chaos, leaving the country looking like a "failed state" six years after the NATO-backed uprising that ended Moamer Kadhafi's rule. "We got rid of one dictator only to see 10,000 others take his place," said Fatma al-Zawi, a Tripoli housewife, bemoaning the multitude of warlords and militias which have run the North African country since the armed revolt which erupted in mid-February 2011.

Chicago, IL


