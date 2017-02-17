Libya PM convoy comes under fire, no wounded: unity govt5 min ago

Libya PM convoy comes under fire, no ...

Libya PM convoy comes under fire, no wounded: unity govt

The convoy of Libya's contested unity government chief, Fayez al-Sarraj, came under gunfire in Tripoli today, without causing any casualties, his administration said. "The convoy of GNA chief Fayez al-Sarraj came under fire as it passed near the Abu Slim sector of Tripoli," said spokesman Ashraf al-Thulthi.

