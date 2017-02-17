Libya: 6th Anniversary of Libyan Revo...

Libya: 6th Anniversary of Libyan Revolution Marked in Tripoli

Celebration for the sixth anniversary of the revolution of February 17 took place on Friday in the Libyan capital Tripoli. Libyans in public squares and street celebrated the anniversary of the uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

