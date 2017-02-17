Keep your 'paws' off Libya, UK warns ...

Keep your 'paws' off Libya, UK warns Russia

In November 2016 a UK parliamentary report said that the government was unwilling to learn the lessons of the Libya intervention that preceded the collapse of the Libyan state and the rise of Daesh in the country. The UK defence minister has issued a stark warning to Russia warning it to keep out of Libyan affairs, amid Moscow's growing influence in the country.

