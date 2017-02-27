Islamic State forced Philippine nurses to give medical training in Libya

Filipino nurses, who were freed from Islamic State militants by Libyan forces in Sirte, sit together during a handover ceremony in the presence of a Filipino envoy in Tripoli, Libya, February 27, 2017. Filipino nurses, who were freed from Islamic State militants by Libyan forces in Sirte, sit together during a handover ceremony in the presence of a Filipino envoy in Tripoli, Libya, February 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.