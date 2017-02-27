Islamic State forced Philippine nurse...

Islamic State forced Philippine nurses to give medical training in Libya

A Philippine nurse held by Islamic State in the Libyan city of Sirte said on Monday that she and her colleagues had been forced to treat militants and give them medical training. Filipino nurses, who were freed from Islamic State militants by Libyan forces in Sirte, pose for a group photo during a handover ceremony in the presence of a Filipino envoy in Tripoli, Libya, February 27, 2017.

