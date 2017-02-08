IS adapts to military pressure by shifting to "dark web," senior UN official says
Members of the forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord take military operations in the coastal city of Sirte, some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli, Libya, on Nov. 21, 2016, during clashes with the Islamic State to recapture the city. UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 7 -- The UN political chief warned on Tuesday that the terrorist Islamic State is adapting to increasing military pressure by shifting to the "dark web."
Read more at Xinhuanet.
