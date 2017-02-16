Inexperience the major bane of Wa All Stars African adventure

Vice President of the Ghana football association, George Afriyie has attributed Wa All Stars' stuttering debut in the CAF Champions Legaue to lack of experience. The Ghanaian champions were humbled 3-1 in Tamale by Libyan side Al-Ahli Tripoli with the return leg set to be a dead rubber And the Liberty Professionals director who doubles as vice president of the Football Association has attributed this slump to lack of experienced players.

