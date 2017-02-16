Inexperience the major bane of Wa All Stars African adventure
Vice President of the Ghana football association, George Afriyie has attributed Wa All Stars' stuttering debut in the CAF Champions Legaue to lack of experience. The Ghanaian champions were humbled 3-1 in Tamale by Libyan side Al-Ahli Tripoli with the return leg set to be a dead rubber And the Liberty Professionals director who doubles as vice president of the Football Association has attributed this slump to lack of experienced players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC