High Court to review CPS decision in ...

High Court to review CPS decision in Libyan renditions case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ekklesia Daily News

The High Court is to hear a challenge to the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to prosecute an ex-MI6 director over a family's rendition to Colonel Gaddafi's torture chambers in 2004. Last year, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Allison Saunders, announced that no UK official would face charges over the joint MI6-CIA rendition of Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his heavily pregnant wife Fatima Boudchar, from Kuala Lumpur to Tripoli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC