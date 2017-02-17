High Court to review CPS decision in Libyan renditions case

The High Court is to hear a challenge to the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to prosecute an ex-MI6 director over a family's rendition to Colonel Gaddafi's torture chambers in 2004. Last year, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Allison Saunders, announced that no UK official would face charges over the joint MI6-CIA rendition of Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his heavily pregnant wife Fatima Boudchar, from Kuala Lumpur to Tripoli.

