Heavy Clashes Erupt In Libyan Capital
Heavy clashes erupted in southern Libya's Tripoli on Wednesday night and lasted until early Thursday morning between rival militias, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Media reports said the clashes were between two rival militias, one loyal to the United Nations-backed government of national accord and the other loyal to the government of national salvation which is trying to seize the city.
