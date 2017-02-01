Germany says human rights situation i...

Germany says human rights situation in Libya 'catastrophic'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

The human rights situation in Libya is "catastrophic," with migrants heading for Europe bearing the brunt of abuse, the German government said Monday. A report Sunday by German weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted an internal Foreign Ministry memo describing how migrants face torture and execution at detention camps in Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC