Germany says human rights situation in Libya 'catastrophic'
The human rights situation in Libya is "catastrophic," with migrants heading for Europe bearing the brunt of abuse, the German government said Monday. A report Sunday by German weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted an internal Foreign Ministry memo describing how migrants face torture and execution at detention camps in Libya.
