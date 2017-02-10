Gaddafi's Wealth Fund

The Turkish Government, in an unprecedented decree, announced the transfer of its most valuable financial and real assets into a wealth fund on Jan. 5. For any ordinary Turkish citizen, the "transfer of assets into a fund" sounds a bit shady. From Turkish Airlines to TPAO, from Ziraat Bank to touristic real estate in Bodrum and Antalya, assets worth of hundreds of millions of dollars have been dumped into a bag overnight.

