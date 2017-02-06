Fresh fighting breaks out in Tripoli ...

Fresh fighting breaks out in Tripoli as kidnappings spike

Fresh fighting has erupted between competing militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli with reports of two militiamen killed and five civilians wounded, one of them critically. During the clashes heavy shelling damaged a number of houses in the west Tripoli suburb of Janzour on Sunday The Libya Herald reported that the fighting not only endangered the lives of civilians but also threatened the electricity supply after maintenance work on the nearby west Tripoli power station had to be halted.

