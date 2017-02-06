Fresh fighting breaks out in Tripoli as kidnappings spike
Fresh fighting has erupted between competing militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli with reports of two militiamen killed and five civilians wounded, one of them critically. During the clashes heavy shelling damaged a number of houses in the west Tripoli suburb of Janzour on Sunday The Libya Herald reported that the fighting not only endangered the lives of civilians but also threatened the electricity supply after maintenance work on the nearby west Tripoli power station had to be halted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC