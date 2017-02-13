Former Palestinian PM to be new UN envoy to Libya

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to appoint former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as UN envoy to Libya, tasked with brokering talks on changes to a faltering political deal, diplomats said Thursday. Guterres informed the Security Council in a letter that he intends to appoint Fayyad to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been Libya envoy since November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.