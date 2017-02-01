Five more Libyan soldiers killed as Benghazi siege continues
Another five soldiers from the Libyan National Army have been killed, and more than 15 wounded, as the bloody siege of an apartment building in the Ganfouda area of Benghazi in eastern Libya continues. Holed up inside the building are Islamic State -affiliated extremists who have been battling LNA forces from inside the building since last week, the Libya Herald reported.
Read more at Iol.co.za.
