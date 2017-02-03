February 5, 1941 - " Hitler to Mussol...

February 5, 1941 - " Hitler to Mussolini: Fight harder

On this day in 1941, Adolf Hitler scolds his Axis partner, Benito Mussolini, for his troops' retreat in the face of British advances in Libya. In 1935, Mussolini began sending tens of thousands of Italians to Libya, in part to relieve overpopulation concerns in Italy.

