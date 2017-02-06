EU vows to slow migration on sea rout...

EU vows to slow migration on sea route that claimed thousands of lives

European Union leaders pledged on Friday to slow the movement of African migrants crossing the Mediterranean in a desperate and often deadly bid to escape war, chaos and poverty. A record 4,579 people died last year along the so-called Central Mediterranean route - typically while trying to reach Italy from Libya.

