EU-Tripoli Migrant Deal Ignores Political Chaos in Libya, Analysts Warn

Saturday Feb 4

After a summit in Malta Friday, the European Union agreed to a deal to support security forces in Libya to try to decrease the number of migrants arriving on the continent's southern shores. But analysts warn with such a move, the EU risks cementing political divisions within Libya - and aid groups have criticized the deal for failing to recognize the dangers faced by migrants.

Chicago, IL

