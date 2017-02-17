EU pushes migration talks with Tunisia, Egypt

African migrants are seen seated in a boat, after being rescued by the Libyan navy following their boat suffering engine failure, near the coastal town of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya, on November 20, 2014. Photo - Reuters File African migrants are seen seated in a boat, after being rescued by the Libyan navy following their boat suffering engine failure, near the coastal town of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya, on November 20, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.