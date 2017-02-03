EU leaders approve plan to curb migration from Libya, Africa
EU leaders rubber stamped a plan to curb migration from Libya at an informal summit in Malta today , offering Tripoli a 200 million to better control its borders. "We managed to achieve progress and unity," said Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU.
