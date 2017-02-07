EU foreign ministers promise to improve conditions for migrants in Libya
EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels yesterday agreed to improve conditions for migrants stuck in detention centres in strife-torn Libya, in the wake of last week's Valletta summit. The day-long Foreign Affairs Council - attended by all 28 member state foreign ministers - also discussed Ukraine and Egypt, although most attention was on Libya, and the deal agreed in Malta on Friday That saw an additional a 200 million pledged towards the so-called 'Central Mediterranean route', from the Libyan coast to southern Europe, where people-traffickers are now taking advantage of desperate migrants, after the effective closure of the Western Balkans route into the EU.
