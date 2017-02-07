EU foreign ministers promise to impro...

EU foreign ministers promise to improve conditions for migrants in Libya

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels yesterday agreed to improve conditions for migrants stuck in detention centres in strife-torn Libya, in the wake of last week's Valletta summit. The day-long Foreign Affairs Council - attended by all 28 member state foreign ministers - also discussed Ukraine and Egypt, although most attention was on Libya, and the deal agreed in Malta on Friday That saw an additional a 200 million pledged towards the so-called 'Central Mediterranean route', from the Libyan coast to southern Europe, where people-traffickers are now taking advantage of desperate migrants, after the effective closure of the Western Balkans route into the EU.

