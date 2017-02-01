Eastern Libya forces fly wounded to Russia in growing cooperation

Around 70 soldiers from the forces of powerful Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have been sent to Russia for treatment, in one of the first overt signs of cooperation between Moscow and one of Libya's armed factions, an official and a military source said. Opponents of Haftar, head of the self-styled Libyan National Army based in the east of the country, worry that his engagement with Russia is an attempt to challenge the fragile U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, which he has shunned.

