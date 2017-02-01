Eastern Libya forces fly wounded to R...

Eastern Libya forces fly wounded to Russia in growing cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Around 70 soldiers from the forces of powerful Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have been sent to Russia for treatment, in one of the first overt signs of cooperation between Moscow and one of Libya's armed factions, an official and a military source said. Opponents of Haftar, head of the self-styled Libyan National Army based in the east of the country, worry that his engagement with Russia is an attempt to challenge the fragile U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, which he has shunned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC