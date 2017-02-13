Eastern forces strike base in central...

Eastern forces strike base in central Libya as rival groups clash in Tripoli

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Reuters

Eastern Libyan forces attacked an air base in the central region of Jufra on Thursday, killing at least two people according to a force spokesman and a medical source, hours after factional fighting flared in the capital Tripoli. A U.N.-engineered Government of National Accord that was installed in Tripoli last year has struggled to assert its authority over various armed groups in the capital alone, let alone elsewhere in sprawling, oil-producing Libya.

