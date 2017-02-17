Convoy with head of Libyan UN-backed government shot at, no-one hurt

A convoy carrying the prime minister of Libya's U.N.-backed government and the heads of an allied parliament and presidential guard came under fire in Tripoli on Monday, but none of the three were harmed, officials said. Prime Minister of Libya's unity government Fayez Seraj speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the naval base of Tripoli, Libya, June 3, 2016.

