Convoy carrying head of Libya's U.N.-backed govt shot at in Tripoli

A convoy carrying the prime minister of Libya's U.N.-backed government and the heads of an allied parliament and presidential guard came under fire in Tripoli on Monday, but none of the three were harmed, officials said. A spokesman for the U.N.-backed government, Ashraf Tulty, said the motorcade had been hit by shooting as it passed through Tripoli's Abu Salim district.

Chicago, IL

