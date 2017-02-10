.com | Libya talks on new unity government gather pace: UN
Talks on changes to Libya's unity government could yield results in the coming weeks, putting the north African country on a path to stability, the UN envoy said on Wednesday. The UN-backed government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj was installed in Tripoli last year but has failed to assert itself further east, where strongman General Khalifa Haftar holds sway.
