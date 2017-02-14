.com | Head of Libya's unity govt to meet rival army chief

.com | Head of Libya's unity govt to ...

The head of Libya's unity government and a rival army chief were to meet in Cairo on Tuesday to find a solution to turmoil in the country, a government official said. The UN-backed Government of National Accord has struggled to assert its authority across the North African country since starting work in Tripoli nearly a year ago.

