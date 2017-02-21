Benghazi Bergen-Belsen, Based on the Novel by Yossi Sucary, Coming to La MaMa
An epic romance retrieves from oblivion the lost story of the Holocaust of Libyan Jews in "Benghazi Bergen-Belsen," a play by Lahav Timor that is inspired by the Brenner Prize-winning 2016 novel of the same name by Yossi Sucary, the first book about Jews in World War II Libya. The play is translated from Hebrew by Inbal Timor and directed by Michal Gamily.
