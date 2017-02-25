At least 9 hurt as heavy fire paralyz...

At least 9 hurt as heavy fire paralyzes Libya capital

Armed groups traded fire with heavy weapons in the center of Tripoli, injuring at least nine people and paralyzing the Libyan capital, residents and the Red Crescent said on Friday. "Our team rescued nine people injured in the indiscriminate firing," said the Libyan Red Crescent, which has set up a field hospital on a roundabout on the fringes of the urban combat zone.

