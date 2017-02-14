After Syria, Putin's next move could be Libya
President Trump has consistently suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be a strong ally in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria . But while most eyes are on Syria in this regard, Libya is another place to watch closely in the coming weeks.
