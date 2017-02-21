74 bodies wash up on Libyan coast, ICRC says
Libya's Red Crescent says 74 bodies of migrants have washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea. The aid organization's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press that the bodies washed ashore on Tuesday morning.
