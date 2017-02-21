74 bodies wash up on Libyan coast, IC...

74 bodies wash up on Libyan coast, ICRC says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Libya's Red Crescent says 74 bodies of migrants have washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea. The aid organization's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press that the bodies washed ashore on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC