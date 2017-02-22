6 risk trial for Italian Libya hostages

Wednesday Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, February 22 - Six managers of Parma-based oil and gas infrastructure company Bonatti risk trial over the July 2015 kidnapping in Libya of four workers that ended with two of them, Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, being killed in March 2016. Prosecutors said after winding up their probe Wednesday that the kidnapping could have been averted if "adequate" security measures had been adopted by the firm.

Chicago, IL

