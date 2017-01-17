US carried out 'precision airstrikes' against two ISIS camps in Libya
The Defense Department announced today that the US bombed two Islamic State camps "28 miles southwest of Sirte" last night. The "precision airstrikes" are the first American bombing missions in Libya since Dec. 19, 2016, when the US announced an end to Operation Odyssey Lightning, which helped clear the jihadists from Sirte.
