Urgent Action: Women's Rights Activist Tortured And At Risk Of Expulsion
Jabir Zain, an activist residing in Libya, continues to be detained in an unknown location over 100 days following his enforced disappearance by a militia in Tripoli. According to his family, who have been unable to speak with him since his abduction, he has been tortured in detention and is facing expulsion to Sudan.
