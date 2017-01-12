UN refugee agency lauds Europe's resc...

UN refugee agency lauds Europe's rescue efforts in Mediterranean amid 'tragic start' to New Year

UN refugee agency staff receive survivors at the dock of the Sicilian port of Messina, Sicily. Photo: UNHCR/Marco Rotunno 16 January 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency praised the Italian Coastguard in coordination with Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, for rescuing some 1,500 people from boats on the Mediterranean struggling in rough weather throughout the weekend.

