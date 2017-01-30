Turkey reopens embassy in Libya, vows...

Turkey reopens embassy in Libya, vows to support unity efforts

Turkey reopened its embassy in Libya on Monday, 2-1/2 years after closing it due to the security situation, the Turkish foreign ministry said, as diplomatic missions begin to reopen in the divided country. Turkey closed the embassy in Tripoli in 2014 as rival factions battled three years after rebels toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

