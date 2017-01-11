Trump inauguration may change Libya c...

Trump inauguration may change Libya conflict equation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Libyan security forces stand guard outside the Italian Embassy which reopened and resumed work a day earlier, in the capital Tripoli on January 10, 2017. Diplomatic missions in Libya have been targeted in recent years, including in 2012 when an attack on the US consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi killed ambassador Chris Stevens and three other American staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC